CM Biren Singh vows action as Manipur separatists announce ‘government in exile’ in UK

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Wednesday responded to reports of 2 separatists setting up Manipur’s ‘government in exile’ in UK and said that the government has taken this matter seriously. The chief minister stressed that a case has been registered by the government against the two separatists for waging war against the state and Special Crime Branch has been asked to immediately investigate this matter.

The Manipur CM said that after finding the details, the state government will seek a probe by National Investigation Agency (NIA) in this matter because the separatists are operating from other countries. "After finding the details the case will be handed over to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) because they are operating from other countries," noted the Manipur CM.

Meanwhile, the erstwhile King of Manipur, Leishemba Sanajaoba, on Wednesday slammed the separatists for dragging his name in this matter and said that this will create tension in society. "I condemn this in the strongest term, it was shocking that they (2 separatists who claimed to have set up Manipur’s ‘government in exile’ in UK) dragged my name. This will create negative energy in society," said Sanajaoba.