CM Mamata Banerjee condoles death of popular TV journalist Anjan Bandyopadhyay

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee condoled the death of eminent journalist and popular TV anchor Anjan Bandyopadhyay, who died at a private hospital here on Sunday night.

Expressing grief on the death of the popular TV journalist, the Chief Minister said, "Saddened at the passing away of Anjan Bandyopadhyay, one of the best-known television anchors in Bengal. He was a bright, young, and dynamic journalist."

In her Facebook post, she further wrote, "We have lost so many who have covered the recent elections. I have no words to express my condolences to his family and his colleagues in the fraternity. His Ma, wife Aditi, daughter Titli, his elder brother Alapan Bandyopadhyay, who is the Chief Secretary of the State."