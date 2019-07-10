CM Mamata Banerjee takes a dig at BJP over Karnataka crisis, calls political situation in state 'dirty politics'

Amid the political crisis underway in Karnataka, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday trained her guns on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) accusing it of "trying for horse trading". CM Banerjee also called the BJP "greedy" and called the political situation in Karnataka "dirty politics".

Live TV

The coalition crisis in Karnataka, on Wednesday, took a dramatic turn when Karnataka Minister DK Shivakumar, who was on a protest outside the Mumbai hotel where 10 rebel Congress-JD(S) MLAs were staying, was detained by Mumbai Police. The rebel MLAs had checked into Mumbai's Sofitel Hotel on Saturday and later moved to the Renaissance Hotel in the city on Monday.

The Congress-JD(S) government in the state suffered further blow with two Congress MLAs quitting the Assembly even as Speaker Ramesh Kumar ruled out accepting resignations "overnight".

"We just got to know from the media that Congress MLAs are locked up. They are preventing the media from entering the area. BJP is trying for horse trading. A few days ago, BJP won Lok Sabha polls, then they should look after the country. Why are they so greedy? This is dirty politics. Today some party is in power, tomorrow some other party will be in power. It's a constitutional breakdown. This is a crisis period," said CM Banerjee.

She extended her support to the regional parties. "We support regional parties. After Karnataka, they will go to Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan. I feel all regional parties should unite against this. Even the media should unite against this," further added CM Banerjee.

Her remarks came during a discussion in West Bengal Legislative Assembly over the issue of Karnataka crisis, according to news agency ANI. Opposition MLA Nepal Mahato and Sujan Chakraborty also condemned the "holding up" of Congress MLAs, reported ANI.

Shivakumar sought to enter the hotel where the dissident MLAs were lodged and wanted to meet them to persuade them to come back to the ruling-fold. When he persisted on gaining access to the hotel, police detained him along with former Mumbai MP Milind Deora and Congress workers.

He was taken to government guest house and later made to return to Bengaluru. Before leaving Mumbai he told reporters, the police was forced to act against him by the BJP government in the state which he called "misuse of power". In further trouble for the government, T Sukumar, who represents Chikaballapur and MTB Nagaraj of Hoskote submitted their resignations and the Speaker said he has called them on July 17 for a hearing.