CM Mamata Banerjee visits Bengal village where 8 were burnt to death, announces Rs 5 lakh compensation

Kolkata/Rampurhat (West Bengal): West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee has reached Bogtui village, Rampurhat, to meet the kin of those who were killed in the Birbhum violence. Eight people, including three women and two children, were burnt alive in Bogtui village in West Bengal's Birbhum district. The carnage is suspected to have been triggered by the killing of a local TMC leader on Monday (March 21) evening.

Banerjee took a helicopter from Dumurjola Stadium in Howrah and landed on a helipad near the village amid tight security. She went to Bogtui village and spoke with the family members of those killed. The chief minister also separately spoke with the family members of slain local TMC leader Bhadu Sheikh. One of his family members fell ill while describing their ordeal to Banerjee.

Banerjee handed over a cheque of Rs 5 lakhs to the kin of those killed in Birbhum violence. Financial aid of Rs 2 lakh will be given for reconstructing affected houses. Families of the people who died in the fire will be given a job and Rs 5 lakh, the CM said.

Watch Mamata Banerjee meeting the kin of those killed:

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee meets the kin of those killed in Birbhum violence. Visuals from Bagtui village, Rampurhat

Meanwhile, the autopsy report has revealed disturbing facts. As per preliminary findings of the forensic experts, who conducted the tests on the charred bodies found inside the houses that were allegedly set on fire by unidentified people early on Tuesday (March 22), the victims were first badly beaten up and then burnt alive, an official told PTI from Rampurhat hospital.

Security has been up in Rampurhat to ensure that no untoward incident takes place during Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's visit. Taking suo motu cognisance of the Rampurhat incident, the Calcutta High Court on Wednesday (March 23) directed the state government to install CCTV cameras for round-the-clock surveillance. The Court has also directed the state government to submit a status report on the incident in 24 hours (by around 2 pm on Thursday).

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee reaches Bagtui village, Rampurhat to meet the kin of those who were killed in the Birbhum violence.

Banerjee has vowed that strict action will be taken against the perpetrators irrespective of the party affiliation even as Prime Minister Narendra Modi described the killings as "heinous" and said that the culprits should not be forgiven.

Ahead of Mamata Banerjee's visit to Rampurhat, Superintendent of Police of Birbhum, Nagendra Nath Tripathi had inspected the village along with a large contingent of the police personnel. A special investigation team has been formed to probe the matter. The situation has been tense with several BJP leaders seeking the resignation of the chief minister.

TMC and Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar has been at loggerheads. After meeting Union Home Minister Amit Shah, TMC MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay said, "We've said that Governor of West Bengal should be removed, in view of the Rampurhat, Birbhum incident. His work is against our constitutional system. Parliamentary democratic system is under threat."

