'CM Mamata Trying To Stop Protests..': Mother Of Deceased Doctor In RG Kar Medical College

Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case: The parents of the doctor raped and murdered at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata have called on all citizens to stand with them until all accused are caught.

The mother of the deceased doctor breaks down and speaks about the horrific incident, She said, "First we got a call from the hospital that your daughter is sick, then the call was disconnected. After that when I called and asked what happened, they told me to come to the hospital. When we called again, the (caller) identified himself as Assistant Super and said your daughter has committed suicide,"

She went to duty on Thursday, we got this call on Friday at 10:53 am. When we reached there, we were not allowed to see her, we were allowed to see her at 3 o'clock. Her pants were open, there was only one piece of cloth on her body. Her hand was broken, and blood was coming out of her eyes, and mouth. Just by looking at her, it seemed that someone had murdered her," she added, ANI reported.

She further targeted Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and said that the CM said that the culprit would be arrested as soon as possible, but nothing has happened so far.

"One person has been arrested. I am sure many more are involved in this incident. I think the entire department is responsible for the incident... The police did not do a good job at all. I feel that the Chief Minister is trying to stop the protest, today she imposed Section 144 here so that people cannot protest," she added, ANI reported.

The mother of the deceased female doctor urged all the countrymen to stand with them until the accused was caught.

"Through you, we want to give a message to the people of the whole country. We are grateful to all the countrymen, people of the world and the state, we request that you stand with us until the accused is caught. We only wish that this should not happen to any mother, no one should lose their child like us," she said.