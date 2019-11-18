close

CM Manohar Lal Khattar

CM Manohar Lal Khattar to set up global cooperation and engagement centre for attracting trade

Expressing concern over stubble burning, Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar said that those farmers who will not be burning their stubbles will get help from the government.

CM Manohar Lal Khattar to set up global cooperation and engagement centre for attracting trade
File Image

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday said that the state government will set up a global cooperation and engagement centre for attracting trade while calling for a special assembly session to commemorate Constitution Day on November 26.

Further informing about priorities of the state government, Khattar said that no liquor vend will be opened in those villages which pass the resolution with 10 per cent majority in this regard before December 31, 2019.

Expressing concern over stubble burning, Haryana CM said that those farmers who will not be burning their stubbles will get help from the government, adding those farmers caught burning stubble will be fined. He further informed that ONGC is setting up a new plant in Panipat after which the stubble burning problem will be solved in the region. 

The Haryana government on November 13 had informed that at least 189 farmers have been penalised for stubble burning in the state.

Babu Lal who is the deputy director of the agriculture department had said that the government has acted stringently on the stubble burning incidents in the state. He further informed that 343 cases of stubble burning came to light out of which 34 farmers were booked and 155 farmers were fined an amount of Rs 4,22,000.

