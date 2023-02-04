topStoriesenglish2569604
NewsIndia
KERALA

CM Pinarayi Vijayan Announces Plans to Make Kerala 'Cleanest State' by 2025

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan said that a change in public attitudes is vital as the state takes on the goal of achieving civic cleanliness.

Last Updated: Feb 04, 2023, 10:45 PM IST
  • Kerala CM warned of strict action against those who litter
  • He announced his plans of making Kerala the cleanest state by 2025
  • Vijayan emphasised the importance of waste treatment facilities in the state

Kochi: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday warned that strict action will be taken against those who throw waste in public places as his government plans to make Kerala the cleanest state by 2025. He said this while inaugurating the Global Expo on Waste Management Technologies (GEX `23) which was organised by Kerala Local Self Governments Ministry.

CM also said that the local self-government bodies would be graded by examining the waste management of each local self-government body.

Also Read: Kerala: Youth Congress Workers Burn State Budget Papers as Protest Against 'Tax Terrorism'

"There are various levels of waste collection system here. What is important is a change in public attitudes. In accordance with the progress made in the field of education and culture, there has been no progress in the field of waste management. Even the educated do not behave accordingly," he said.

He also emphasized that the waste treatment plant is necessary to maintain cleanliness.

"Waste disposal has largely been resolved. We are the ones polluting our state's water resources. We should be able to raise common sense and intervene in waste matters. We should create a mindset that we will not throw away the waste of our own house," CM added. 

KeralaKerala CMcleanlinessPinarayi Vijayanwaste treatment plant

