Air India Express flight

CM Pinarayi Vijayan asks all agencies to engage in rescue operations; PM Modi speaks to Kerala CM

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday (August 7) evening expressed shock over the tragic mishap of the Air India Express at Kozhikode airport. The Chief Minister has asked all the government agencies to engage in rescue operations using all government facilities. 

CM Pinarayi Vijayan asks all agencies to engage in rescue operations; PM Modi speaks to Kerala CM
Image courtesy: ANI

New Delhi: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday (August 7) evening expressed shock over the tragic mishap of the Air India Express at Kozhikode airport. The Chief Minister has asked all the government agencies to engage in rescue operations using all government facilities. 

The CM Vijayan has also deputed A C Moideen, minister for local bodies, to coordinate the rescue operations. 

AC Moideen has already left for Karipur from Thrissur. The CM also has deputed an IG of Police to oversee the rescue operation. Fire and Rescue teams of two districts also have been engaged. 

Health authorities have been instructed to provide all possible medical aid to save the lives of victims.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan on phone about the Karipur plane crash. 

The Chief Minister informed PM Modi that a team of officials including Kozhikode and Malappuram District Collectors and IG Ashok Yadav has arrived at the airport. They are participating in the rescue operation.

Meanwhile, two NDRF teams have been despatched for Kozhikode airport--from Mallapuram and Waynad, total 60 people with first aid and electrical equipment. They are expected to reach in the next 30 minutes, according to NDRF sources.

Air India Express flight, Kozhikode airport, Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan, PM Modi
Air India Express plane with 190 onboard skids on runway at Kerala's Kozhikode airport
