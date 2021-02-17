CM Uddhav Thackeray seeks strict action against violators of COVID-19 rules, directs officials to create health map of Maharashtra

New Delhi: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has directed senior officials to take strict action against people or organisations who flout COVID-19 guidelines, after holding a meeting with the Divisional Commissioners and District Collectors of the state through via video conferencing in Mumbai on Tuesday (February 16).

"If people do not wear masks or follow COVID-19 rules, then the district and police administration has the responsibility to strictly enforce these rules. They must take strict punitive and necessary action without showing any leniency," said Thackeray.

The Chief Minister, who directed officials to create a health map of the state with the help of health workers by carrying out the "My family, my responsibility" campaign, expressed displeasure over the improper implementation of the standard operating procedures (SOP).

He further said, "Over the past year we have set SOPs for various sectors while fighting COVID-19, but it does not appear to be implemented. It is a serious concern," adding "Wedding ceremonies, parties and other social events are seen taking place without following guidelines. We have extended the times of restaurants and hotels but we do not see that the rules are being followed."

Thackeray directed the officials to send local administration teams to visit the places of gathering and take strict action if violations of rules are found. "Revoke the licences of halls where rules are not followed at weddings or other ceremonies. Strict action should be taken immediately if hotels and restaurants are not following SOPs," he said.

The Chief Minister directed the municipalities in the state to spray disinfectant at public places regularly. The state government also decided to increase the testing by sending mobile testing facilities to villages.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra reported 3,663 new COVID-19 cases and 2,700 recoveries on Tuesday. "A total of 19,81,408 patients have been cured and discharged. The total active cases of COVID-19 in the state stand at 37,125. The patient recovery rate in the state is 95.66%," Health Minister Rajesh Tope told ANI.

Notably, as many as 23,261 beneficiaries, including frontline workers, received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccines in the state on Tuesday, while 4,437 were administered the second dose.

The government has completed immunisation of 7,41,370 persons since January 16, when the inoculation drive against COVID-19 was launched in Maharashtra along with the rest of the country, an official statement said.

The government has started administration of the second dose of COVID-19 vaccines from Monday, which saw 4,679 healthcare workers receiving the second shot.

Meanwhile, the COVID-19 vaccination coverage to healthcare and frontline workers has crossed 88.5 lakh doses on Tuesday, according to a statement by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW).

As per the provisional report till 6 pm on Tuesday, 88,57,341 vaccine doses were administered through 1,90,665 sessions, including 61,29,745 Healthcare Workers (HCWs) who have taken the first dose and 2,16,339 HCWs who have taken the second dose, along with 25,11,257 Frontline Workers (FLWs) (1st dose).

The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on 16th Jan 2021, while the vaccination of the FLWs started from February 2, 2021.

(With Agency Inputs)