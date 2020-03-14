CM Yogi Adityanath gives 4 lakh compensation to victims of UP rains, hailstorm

The Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath on Saturday (March 14, 2020) provided a compensation of Rs 4 lakh each to the families of the three people who lost their lives in the heavy rains and hailstorm in Karanjakala block in Jaunpur, Uttar Pradesh.

CM Yogi also gave compensation to 51 farmers and ordered the District Magistrate (DM) to get the total figure of the damage done to the farmers' crops within one week.

Intermittent unseasonal rains and hailstorm in Uttar Pradesh since Friday has led to the deaths of at least 6 people in UP and close to 80 per cent of the crops in several areas like Jaunpur, Bulandshahr, Gorakhpur and Saharanpur have been destroyed.

The CM met the villagers in Karanjakala block who lost their family members and who had suffered severe damage to their crops and told them that the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) is their sympathiser and the party will always stand with the farmers.

CM Yogi said, "We understand the grief of the farmers and our government has always provided financial help to the families of the victims of the natural disasters within 48 hours."

He added, "I have sent disaster relief funds to all the districts even before the disaster."

"I have instructed all the district magistrates to provide immediate relief to all the farmers who come under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Beema Yojna by putting a special team," said CM Yogi.

He said more than one lakh farmers in the state have suffered from the disaster and work will be done to provide relief to all of them within a week.

"I have instructed all the ministers in charge to go to the families of the victims of the disaster and listen to their suffering and provide them financial assistance from the disaster relief fund," said Yogi.

Apart from this, the CM said they are identifying the destroyed houses and the victims will be provided with new houses that come under the Prime Minister or the Chief Minister's housing scheme so that no one remains under the open sky.

CM Yogi also said the compensation is also being given to cattlemen for the death of their animals caused by the storm.

He also commented on the previous government and said, "The previous government took two years to bring relief to the farmers suffering from the Hudhud cyclone in 2014."