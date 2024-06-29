CM Yogi Takes Action Over Ayodhya Ram Temple 'Leakage', 6 Officials Suspended

Acting on the alleged water leakage from the roof of the newly constructed Ram Temple in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s government suspended six officials of the UP Public Works Department (PWD) and the Jal Nigam on Friday. Recently, reports emerged claiming road cave-ins and waterlogging at several locations near the Rampath in Ayodhya.

The suspended officials include Anuj Deshwal (assistant engineer), Dhruv Aggarwal (executive engineer), and Prabhat Pandey (junior engineer) from the Public Works Department, along with Anand Kumar Dubey (executive engineer), Rajendra Kumar Yadav (assistant engineer), and Mohammad Shahid (junior engineer) from the Jal Nigam.

As per reports, the road cave-ins have occurred at over 10 locations on the newly constructed Rampath, which was built in preparation for the highly publicised consecration ceremony of the Ram Temple. Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the temple on January 22.

Earlier, Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple's head priest, Acharya Satyendra Das, stressed the need for a prompt resolution to prevent any disruptions to darshan and puja during the monsoon season.

While speaking to the news agency ANI, Acharya said, "On the first set of rainfall itself, the insides of the temple were filled with water. Should have taken care during construction if something is missing that now water is coming inside. It is very important. One thing is that there is no way to drain water, and on the other side, water keeps leaking from the top.”

He highlighted the urgency of finding a solution quickly, stating that if not addressed promptly, the monsoon would disrupt the pujas and darshan.

However, the General Secratary of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, Champat Rai, refuted any claims of water leakage from the roof of the temple and said not a single drop of water leaked from the roof, and the sanctum sanctorum is completely dry.

On his ‘X’ account, he wrote, "I am presenting some facts before you regarding the water dripping from the roof of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi temple during the rainy season."