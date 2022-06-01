Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday (June 1) will lay the foundation stone of Ram Mandir's Garbhagriha in Ayodhya. The preparations are underway for the religious function, which will also be participated by Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya. As many as 90 saints from Ayodhya have also been invited to participate in the foundation stone laying ceremony.

Notably, the construction work of the Ram Mandir began on August 5, 2020, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi laying the foundation stone. today.

Earlier on Monday, Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra (SRJBTK), which is the authority in charge of Ram Mandir`s operations and supervising the construction, informed that the construction of the Ram Mandir is in full swing.

Sharing the progress report, the SRJBTK said that the foundation has been laid, and the plinth or the pedestal raising work, which began on January 24 this year, is still going on. By December 2023, the temple`s sanctum sanctorum which will have the Ram Lalla idol would be ready for worship.

"The plinth is raised using granite stone blocks from Karnataka and Telangana. The installation of carved sandstones around the sanctum sanctorum will also commence soon. The Mandir will be built from pink sandstone from the hills of the Bansi-Paharpur region in Rajasthan`s Bharatpur district. About 17,000 granite blocks will be used in the plinth work", ANI quoted the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra trust as saying.

It further said that by December 2023, the temple`s lower floor, which will house the sanctum sanctorum and a Ram Lalla idol, would be ready for worship, adding that white marble from Rajasthan`s Makrana hills will be used in Mandir`s Sanctum Sanctorum (Garbhgrih). "Some of Makrana White Marble is in full progress and some of these carved marbles have started reaching Ayodhya", said the temple authority.

Key facts about Ram Temple

The dimension of the Ram Temple--Length on the ground floor in the east-west direction-380 ft; Width on the ground floor in the north-south direction-250 ft; Height of the Shikhar (Pinnacle) from the ground at Garbhgrih (sanctum)- 181 ft.

CB Sampura is the architect of the temple nad Parkota while Jay Kaktikar is the architect of the rest of the area, informed the Mandir authority.

Larsen & Toubro is the main contractor for the construction of the temple and the ramparts, while Tata Consulting Engineers has been hired as the project management consultant.

The construction committee, along with the engineers and architects, meets for two to three days under the chairmanship of former IAS Nripendra Mishra and discusses very minutely each and every detail every month.

In January this year, Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust released a 3D animation film showing the process of the ongoing construction work of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

The devotees will be able to come to the temple to offer prayers from December 2023, while the construction work will continue and it will be completed by 2025, addedthe trust.

