Yogi Adityanath

CM Yogi Adityanath to start by-election campaign in Western UP with 3 rallies

File photo

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath kickstart BJP's election campaign in western Uttar Pradesh with three rallies on Friday.

According to BJP spokesman Harish Chandra Srivastava, the Chief Minister is scheduled to address rallies in Aligarh, Rampur and Saharanpur on Friday.

In Aligarh, he will address a rally in Iglas, where he will campaign for the BJP candidate Ram Kumar.

The second rally will be in Ajitpur Industrial Area of Rampur from where the BJP has fielded Bharat Bhushan Gupta, while the third rally will be in Nanauta ground in Saharanpur, where the BJP candidate is Kirat Singh.

The Chief Minister has already addressed rallies in eastern UP in Pratapgarh, Bahraich and Mau.

By-elections to 11 Assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh are being held in Gangoh (Saharanpur), Govind Nagar (Kanpur), Iglas (Aligarh), Manikpur (Chitrakoot), Zaidpur (Barabanki), Jalalpur (Ambedkar Nagar), Balha (Bahraich), Ghosi (Mau), Lucknow Cantonment (Lucknow), Rampur and Pratapgarh.

While 10 Assembly seats were vacated after the sitting MLAs were elected to the Lok Sabha, the Ghosi seat was vacated after MLA Phagu Chauhan was appointed Governor of Bihar.

By-election is not being held for Tundla seat as the matter is sub judice.

Of the seats where by-polls are being held, Rampur was won by Samajwadi Party and Jalalpur by Bahujan Samaj Party in the 2017 Assembly elections. The remaining seats were won by the BJP.

Polling will be held on October 21 and counting of votes will be taken up on October 24.

Yogi AdityanathUP by-electionsYogi Adityanath rally
Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi recommends Justice Sharad Arvind Bobde's name to Centre as his successor

