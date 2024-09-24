CM Yogi’s Big Crackdown On Food Adulteration In UP Eateries, Issues Directives

In response to alarming reports of spitting and mixing urine in food items, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday ordered that the names and addresses of operators, proprietors, and managers be prominently displayed at all food outlets across the state. The directive aims to enhance accountability amid growing public safety concerns.

The order also deems it mandatory for Chefs and Waiters to wear masks and gloves besides installing CCTVs in the hotels, restaurants and eateries.

During a high-level meeting, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed repulsion over the presence of human waste in food, calling it ‘disgusting,’ and ordered stringent action against anyone found contaminating food with such substances, according to an official statement.

The decision follows a purported video on September 12 allegedly showing a teenager spitting on rotis while preparing them at an eatery in Saharanpur district surfaced on social media on September 12, sparking outrage and resulting in the arrest of the establishment's owner.

In another incident last week, a juice vendor in Ghaziabad was arrested on charges of serving fruit juices allegedly mixed with urine. In a similar case in June, two men in Noida were apprehended for allegedly selling juice contaminated with their saliva.

Considering these cases, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed a thorough investigation and verification of all hotels, dhabas, restaurants, and related establishments across the state.

What CM Yogi Said

CM Yodi instructed the authorities to revise existing regulations as necessary to prioritize the health and safety of the public. The statement noted that it will now be compulsory for food centers to prominently display the names and addresses of operators, proprietors, and managers.

Adiyanath said, "Dhabas, restaurants and food establishments should be thoroughly investigated and police verification of every employee should be done and necessary amendments should also be made in the Food Safety and Standards Act to ensure the purity and sanctity of food items."

"Now whether it is a chef or a waiter, they will have to wear masks and gloves and it will be mandatory to install CCTV in hotels/restaurants," the chief minister said.

Earlier this year, the Uttar Pradesh government issued a mandate requiring food stalls and fruit vendors along the Kanwar Yatra routes to display the names of shop owners. Despite criticism from some quarters, the government defended the directive as a move to promote transparency and enable Kanwariyas to make informed choices about the food they consume.

(With PTI inputs)