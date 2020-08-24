CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy moots bill to provide time-bound trial in corruption cases in Andhra Pradesh

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday (August 24, 2020) held a review meeting on corruption in the state and said that legislation should be brought in to fix a timeline for the trial of those involved in corruption.

"Legislation should be brought in to fix a timeline for the trial of those involved in corruption and strict action should be taken to uproot corruption," Reddy said at the meeting.

The Chief Minister held the meeting at his camp office where IIM, Ahmedabad representatives had presented a report on good governance along with cabinet sub-committee report and the functioning of ACB Call Centre number 14440 call centre, Judicial Preview, Reverse Tendering and other issues on eradicating corruption.

He said even if an employee is caught red-handed taking bribe, the case drags on in some cases even for over 25 years. To stop this we have to bring in legislation on the lines of Disha Bill fixing the timeline for trial, he added.

"We could eradicate corruption at the top level and it should percolate down the line," he added.

The officials briefed the Chief Minister about Reverse Tendering involving 788 tenders, 15.01 per cent was saved in place of 7.7 per cent.

The Chief Minister said that the government should go for reverse tendering in all sectors wherever the tender amount exceeds Rs one crore.

The officials told the Chief Minister that for the year ending August 2020, so far 45 projects were sent for judicial preview worth Rs 14,285 crore.

The Chief Minister said that complaints from village secretariat upwards should be received by ACB which should be linked to the Collector office. Town Planning, Sub Registrar, Mandal Revenue Office, Mandal Development Office and other such offices should be free of corruption.