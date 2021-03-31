CMSE 2020: UPSC declares Combined Medical Services Examination 2020 results, check category-wise full list here

New Delhi: The Union Public Service Commission has declared the Combined Medical Services Examination 2020 (CMSE 2020) results on its official website www.upsc.gov.in.

The candidates have been selected on the basis of the Computer-based examination (Part – I) of the Combined Medical Services Examination, 2020 that was held by the UPSC on October 22, 2020, and a Personality Test (Part – II) that was conducted between January and March 2021.

The candidates have been recommended for appointment to the posts under the following two categories:

Category-I: Junior Scale Posts in Central Health Service.

Category-II:

(i) Assistant Divisional Medical Officer in the Railways.

(ii) Assistant Medical Officer in Indian Ordnance Factories Health Service.

(iii) General Duty Medical Officer in New Delhi Municipal Council and

(iv) General Duty Medical Officer Gr-II in East Delhi Municipal Corporation, North Delhi Municipal Corporation and South Delhi Municipal Corporation.

Know how to check Combined Medical Services Examination 2020 (CMSE 2020)

1. Go to UPSC's official website www.upsc.gov.in.

2. Click on the 'Final Results' dashboard.

3. Click on the 'Examination Final Results'.

4. A new window will open from where you can download the Combined Medical Services Examination, 2020 results.

The Union Public Service Commission has informed the number of vacancies that are to be filled:

Category-I: Total 182 (GENERAL 73, OBC 91, EWS 18 including 2 vacancies for Persons with benchmark disability PwBD-I, 2 for PwBD-2, 2 for PwBD-3 and 2 for PwBD-4 and 5).

Category – II: Total 378 (GENERAL 154, OBC 134, SC 25, ST 27, EWS 38 including 14 for PwBD-I)

A total of 179 candidates have been recommended for appointment in Category-I, whereas, 343 candidates have been recommended for appointment in Category-II.

Click here for the full list Category- I

Click here for the full list Category- II

The UPSC said that the offer of appointment will not be issued till the Commission verifies the original documents awaited from such candidates. The provisionality of these candidates will remain valid only for a period of six months from the date of declaration of final result.

It also said that in case the provisional candidate fails to submit the requisite documents in original as required by the Commission within this period, his candidature will be cancelled and no further correspondence would be entertained in this regard.

The Union Public Service Commission also has a 'Facilitation Counter' near the Examination Hall Building in its Campus.

"Candidates may obtain any information/clarification relating to this Examination on working days between 10:00 A.M. and 05:00 P.M. in person or over Telephone Nos. 011-23385271 and 011-23381125 from this Counter," the UPSC said.

The mark sheet is expected to be available on the website www.upsc.gov.in within fifteen days from the date of publication of the result.