New Delhi: The Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) on Sunday (May 15, 2022) increased the price of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) by Rs 2 per kg in Delhi-NCR. With the latest hike, CNG is now priced at Rs 73.61 per kg in Delhi, Rs 76.17 per kg in Noida, and Rs 81.94 in Gurugram.

The IGL has also hiked gas prices in other parts of the country.

In Haryana's Rewari, CNG is now retailing at Rs 84.07 per kg, while in Karnal and Kaithal, it is being sold at Rs 82.27 per kg.

In Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur, the automobile fuel is priced at Rs 85.40, and in Rajasthan's Ajmer, it is Rs 83.88.

Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) has hiked the price of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) in Delhi by Rs 2 per kg to Rs 73.61 per kg. The new price will come into effect from tomorrow, May 15 pic.twitter.com/yIdAl4jXY3 — ANI (@ANI) May 14, 2022

This, notably, is the fourth time that the CNG prices have been hiked in the past few months and the rates have now risen by Rs 17.6 per since March.