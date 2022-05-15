हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
CNG prices

CNG gets costlier by Rs 2 per kg in Delhi, Noida, Gurugram; check new rates in your city

REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE (CREDITS: ANI)

New Delhi: The Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) on Sunday (May 15, 2022) increased the price of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) by Rs 2 per kg in Delhi-NCR. With the latest hike, CNG is now priced at Rs 73.61 per kg in Delhi, Rs 76.17 per kg in Noida, and Rs 81.94 in Gurugram.

The IGL has also hiked gas prices in other parts of the country. 

In Haryana's Rewari, CNG is now retailing at Rs 84.07 per kg, while in Karnal and Kaithal, it is being sold at Rs 82.27 per kg. 

In Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur, the automobile fuel is priced at Rs 85.40, and in Rajasthan's Ajmer, it is Rs 83.88.

This, notably, is the fourth time that the CNG prices have been hiked in the past few months and the rates have now risen by Rs 17.6 per since March.

