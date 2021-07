New Delhi: Enforcement Directorate summoned at least seven IPS officers of West Bengal for virtual interrogation. The IPS officers who have been issued a summon by the ED are senior officers in the rank of ADG, DIG and SP. Some of the officers were already interrogated by CBI in coal and cattle smuggling cases.

Sukesh Jain, Asansol-Durgapur Police Commissioner has been summoned for the first time in these seven officers.

