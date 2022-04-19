हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
power crisis

Coal shortage causing electricity crisis in 12 states, says Maharashtra minister

Maharashtra Energy Minister Nitin Raut on Tuesday said that 12 states are facing electricity issues due to shortage of coal and that his department was working to mitigate the shortfall in the state with micro-level planning.

Coal shortage causing electricity crisis in 12 states, says Maharashtra minister
Representational image

Maharashtra Energy Minister Nitin Raut on Tuesday said that 12 states are facing electricity issues due to shortage of coal and that his department was working to mitigate the shortfall in the state with micro-level planning.

Talking to reporters here, Raut said there was no load-shedding in Maharashtra for the past five to six days due to this micro-level planning and the power deficit stood at 15 percent.

He said state-run Mahagenco has set a target to generate 8000 MW electricity, while thermal power plants in the coastal region operate on imported coal, the ban on the import of which was recently lifted by the Centre.

"The state government has issued tenders to import one lakh metric tonnes of coal. Coal shortage is also due to lack of rakes (trains). We require 37 rakes per day, while we get only 26. Each rake can transport 4,000 metric tonnes of coal," Raut said. 
 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
power crisisElectricity crisiscoal shortageMaharashtraNitin Raut
Next
Story

Auto and taxi drivers' unions call off strike on THIS condition

Must Watch

PT4M32S

Badhir News: Bomb blast in Afghanistan's Kabul, 6 killed