COAST GUARD HELICOPTER

Coast Guard Helicopter Crashes Off Gujarat Coast, Search For 3 Missing Crew Members On

A dramatic rescue mission turned tragic when an Indian Coast Guard (ICG) helicopter crashed into the Arabian Sea off the coast of Gujarat, leaving 3 crew members missing.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Shivam Kumar Mishra|Last Updated: Sep 03, 2024, 11:12 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Coast Guard Helicopter Crashes Off Gujarat Coast, Search For 3 Missing Crew Members On Image: ANI

An Indian Coast Guard (ICG) helicopter crashed into the Arabian Sea off the coast of Gujarat, leaving three crew members missing, the IGC said on social media platform X. The helicopter was on a mission to evacuate an injured crew member from a motor tanker, Hari Leela, off Porbandar, Gujarat. The aircraft was forced to make an emergency hard landing and ditched into the sea. One crew member was rescued, but the search for the remaining three continues. The ICG has deployed four ships and two aircraft to aid in the rescue efforts.

Taking to Twitter, ICG wrote, "On 02 Sep 2024, India Coast Guard ALH helicopter was launched at 2300 hrs to evacuate an injured crew member from the Motor Tanker Hari Leela off Porbandar, Gujarat. The helicopter had to make an emergency hard landing and ditched into sea. One crew member recovered, search for the remaining three crew members is in progress. ICG has deployed 04 ships & 02 aircraft for rescue efforts."

