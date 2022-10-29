Coimbatore blast: BJP’s district chief calls off strike considering its losses

New Delhi: The district unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party has called off the October 31 strike. This strike was in response to the car blast incident. Following the BJP's announcement of the strike, a few industrialists contacted state chief K Annamalai, requesting that the strike be called off due to the losses that would have to be sustained, according to Coimbatore BJP chief Balaji Uthamaramasamy. Even Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi expressed his displeasure with the alleged delay in handing over the Coimbatore blast case to the National Investigation Agency (NIA). On Friday, he stated that there should be "no politics" in the fight against terrorism. Governor Ravi was also concerned about the possible destruction of critical evidence in a "high-profile terror plot," according to Raj Bhavan. The governor praised the police for quickly identifying the car blast as a severe terror attack conspiracy and lamented the State government's soft-peddling.

He also urged "no politics on terrorism and no leniency to terrorists because they are enemies of the nation and friends of none." Meanwhile, AIADMK leader and former Tamil Nadu Minister RB Udaya Kumar slammed the DMK government for the state of law and order. He stated that Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin should inform the public about the steps he has taken to prevent terrorist activities in the state.

In an interview with the media, Kumar stated, "Whenever the DMK was in power, there have been continuous bomb blasts in Tamil Nadu. In 1998, there were serial bomb blasts in 11 places and more than 50 people died during the DMK regime. No terrorist attack took place during the AIADMK rule. And now when DMK is in power, terrorist attacks are taking place in Tamil Nadu." "Chief Minister Stalin should break his silence and resolve this issue. The people will overthrow the DMK regime if Stalin does not break his silence," he continued. The NIA has opened an investigation into the October 23 Coimbatore LPG cylinder explosion in a car.

