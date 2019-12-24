Cold spell to continue for some more days, predicts Skymet

New Delhi: As the cold wave intensifies at several parts of India, 2019 can become the year with the longest time of severe cold and cold days of India. According to the weather department, the winter season this year is unusual and can get extended for the longest period.

Skymet Weather Services weather forecasting center's head, Kuldeep Shrivastav said, ''It is expected to be longest severe cold and cold days spell after the year 2014.''. He added, ''In 2014, it was 8 days of severe cold and cold days spell but this year it has already crossed eight days.''

According to the MET forecast the cold is likely to continue for the next three-four days. The minimum temperature recorded on Tuesday was at 5.7-degree Celsius and the minimum was at 13-degree Celsius.

On December 28 - 29 the minimum temperature is likely to go down at 4-degree Celsius in the national capital. Amidst the cold wave, dense fog will also prevail at several parts of India in the next three-five days.

Going by the records, the year 1997 recorded 17 days of cold wave, out of which 13 days of severe cold and cold days continuous spell was realized.

With the decrease in temperature, the pollution level is also categorized at a 'very poor' level and is expected to remain same for a few days. The wind speed is low with 100% humidity.

The MET forecast indicates that on December 26 the wind speed may marginally rise.