topStoriesenglish
NewsIndia
COLD WAVE

Cold wave continues in Punjab and Haryana, Bathinda shivers at minus 0.2 degree Celsius

In Haryana, Narnaul recorded a minimum temperature of 0.5 degree Celsius.

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 18, 2023, 12:45 PM IST|Source: PTI

Trending Photos

Cold wave continues in Punjab and Haryana, Bathinda shivers at minus 0.2 degree Celsius

Chandigarh: Severe cold weather conditions prevailed in Punjab and Haryana on Wednesday, with minimum temperatures hovering below normal limits at most places in the region.

Bathinda and Faridkot in Punjab recorded minimum temperatures of minus 0.2 degree Celsius and 0.5 degree Celsius respectively, according to the meteorological department's weather report.

Amritsar recorded a low of 2.9 degrees Celsius, Ludhiana 2.8 degrees Celsius, Patiala 2.6 degrees Celsius, Pathankot 3.8 degrees Celsius, Gurdaspur 2 degrees Celsius, Moga 0.5 degree Celsius and Mohali 4.2 degrees Celsius, it stated.

Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, recorded a low of 3.3 degrees Celsius.

In Haryana, Narnaul recorded a minimum temperature of 0.5 degree Celsius, Sirsa 1 degree Celsius, Hisar 2 degrees Celsius, Karnal 2.4 degrees Celsius, Rohtak 2.8 degrees Celsius and Ambala 4.9 degrees Celsius, according to the weather department.

Punjab and Haryana have been in the grip of severe cold for more than three weeks.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: When India's second Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri died in 1966
DNA Video
DNA: EXCLUSIVE ground report on sea cucumber smuggling
DNA Video
DNA: 200 crore corona bombs can explode from China
DNA Video
DNA: When poet Bharatendu Harishchandra died in 1885
DNA Video
DNA: After all, whose evil gaze fell upon Joshimath?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Double attack of 'cold' and 'corona' on the heart
DNA Video
DNA: Mayor election stage or WWE arena?
DNA Video
Sammed Shikharji Controversy: Jain Saint Dies After Fasting In Protest
DNA Video
DNA: 'Survey report' of the shifting land of Joshimath
DNA Video
DNA: Who is melting Europe in winter?