Cold wave grips Delhi as capital shivers at 4.6 degree Celsius, records lowest minimum temperature this season

New Delhi: Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 4.6 degrees Celsius over the past 24 hours at the Safdarjung weather observatory on Sunday (December 19, 2021) as chilly northwesterly winds swept the city. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, the minimum temperature is set to dip further over the next few days.

The residents of the national capital woke up to a bone-chilling morning as the city recorded the coldest night of this season. “Minimum temperature recorded at 4.6°C in the Safdarjung area of Delhi, early this morning,” said India Meteorological Department.

Minimum temperature recorded at 4.6°C in Safdarjung area of Delhi, early this morning: India Meteorological Department pic.twitter.com/KwgkcCqGkx — ANI (@ANI) December 19, 2021

According to a PTI report, the weatherman has forecasted that the minimum will dip even lower to 5 degrees Celsius on Sunday, while the maximum is expected to be 18 degrees Celsius and it will thus also be another 'cold day'. The relative humidity in the morning stood at 94 percent, and by evening it was recorded at 50 percent.

The weather department also revealed that Rajasthan’s Churu recorded lowest minimum temperature of -1.1 degrees Celsius.

“Lowest minimum temperature of -1.1 °C was recorded at Churu, West Rajasthan as of December 18. Below normal temperature of -1.6°C to -3.0°C at many places over Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi, West Uttar Pradesh..,” said National Weather Forecasting Centre, IMD.

Lowest minimum temperature of -1.1 °C was recorded at Churu, West Rajasthan as of December 18. Below normal temperature of -1.6°C to -3.0°C at many places over Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi, West Uttar Pradesh...: National Weather Forecasting Centre, IMD pic.twitter.com/DbapdQG2ll — ANI (@ANI) December 19, 2021

Meanwhile, Delhi’s air quality slightly improved to the `poor` quality on Sunday morning with the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) at 290. The concentrations of PM 2.5 and PM 10 stood at 117 in the `poor` and 193 in the `moderate` category respectively, according to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).

As per the government agencies, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered `good`, 51 and 100 `satisfactory`, 101 and 200 `moderate`, 201 and 300 `poor`, 301 and 400 `very poor`, and 401 and 500 `severe`.

Live TV