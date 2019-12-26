Cold wave grips North India, temperature drops to zero degree in Rajasthan's Sikar

As north India continues to reel under severe cold, the temperature in Rajasthan's Sikar dropped to zero degree on Thursday (December 26). The temperature in Rajasthan's Pilani plummeted to 0.5 degree celsius, while it was recorded at 1.3 degree celsius in Churu. In Haryana, the lowest temperature of 2.5 degree celsius was recorded in Narnaul.

The current situation of severe cold day prevailing over Delhi-NCR since December 14 is forecast to continue till December 28. It is expected that cold day conditions would reduce from December 29 due to a change in wind direction from Northwesterly to easterly.

Though cold day conditions are likely to reduce in the coming days,but the chilly condition will prevail in Delhi-NCR due to the drop in minimum temperature to 4 degree celsius on December 28, 29. The wind speed is expected to increase over Delhi NCR from December 31 due to approaching Western Disturbance and easterly winds in lower level.

Light rain is expected over Delhi-NCR on December 31 night and on January 1, 2020.

Notably, Delhi has witnessed nine cold days in this season so far, which is equal to nine cold days witnessed in 2003. Highest number of cold days was recorded in 1997 when

Delhi had witnessed a total of 17 cold days.

It is expected that the maximum temperature in Delhi would not go beyond 15 degrees celsius on Thursday (December 26). A clear sky has been predicted with no fog and visibility up to 1000 meters.