LIVE Updates | Winter Storm, Cold Wave in India, US, Canada, Japan & Australia

Cold Wave 2022: Severe cold continues in large areas of North India, including Delhi-NCR, West UP. In Delhi, the temperature was recorded at 7 degrees Celsius, while it dropped to 5 degrees in some nearby cities. On one hand, the visibility remained low due to fog, on the other hand, the bone-chilling cold due to the cold wave continues. Not only this, the Meteorological Department estimates that the temperature will remain low even during the day. The Meteorological Department says that the northwest winds have added to the winter. On one hand, the sun is not coming out due to fog, on the other hand the cold wave has brought down the temperature further. The cold continues in states like Delhi-NCR, Haryana, West UP, Punjab and Rajasthan. In Bihar, East UP and Madhya Pradesh, the mercury remained around 7 to 8 degrees Celsius. The Meteorological Department says that Haryana, Punjab, Chandigarh, Delhi and Western Rajasthan will remain very cold throughout the day as well. The temperature is going down to zero in Sriganganagar, Jaisalmer and Churu in Rajasthan.