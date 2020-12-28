हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Cold wave

Cold wave in Odisha continues, with 5.3 degrees Celsius Phulbani town coldest

Odisha continued to remain under the grip of a cold wave with Phulbani in Kandhamal district recording the lowest temperature on Sunday at 5.3 degrees Celsius, the weather office said.

Cold wave in Odisha continues, with 5.3 degrees Celsius Phulbani town coldest
Image used for representational purpose

Bhubaneswar: Odisha continued to remain under the grip of a cold wave with Phulbani in Kandhamal district recording the lowest temperature on Sunday at 5.3 degrees Celsius, the weather office said.

A total of 11 stations in the state have recorded temperatures below 10 degrees Celsius, it said.

The mercury dropped to 7 degrees Celsius in Kandhamal's Daringbari. Jharsuguda recorded a temperature of 8.2 degrees Celsius.

The twin cities of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack recorded minimum temperatures at 12.2 and 11.5 degrees Celsius respectively.

The Regional Meteorological Centre in Bhubaneswar forecast that the minimum temperature in the city will remain unchanged over the next 2-3 days.

Dry weather conditions prevailed with dense fog over Boudh district and shallow fog in one or two places in Mayurbhanj, Kandhamal, Koraput, Malkangiri and Nayagarh districts.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Cold waveOdishaIMD
Next
Story

Sourav Ganguly raises speculations as he meets West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar ahead of state polls
  • 1,01,87,850Confirmed
  • 1,47,622Deaths

Full coverage

  • 7,52,30,033Confirmed
  • 16,68,030Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT15M43S

Watch: Ground reality of adulteration in spices