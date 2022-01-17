Cold wave to sweep Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi in next two days: IMD

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted cold wave conditions over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan during the next two days. It may abate only after that. Fresh active Western Disturbance will affect Northwest India from January 21, IMD further predicted.

Dr RK Jenamani, the senior IMD scientist, also said, "The condition of fog has improved in Delhi, Punjab and Haryana today. There will be light rainfall in Delhi from Jan 21st night till Jan 23rd morning due to the western disturbances and gradually there will be an increase in the temperature.''

India Meteorological Department had on Sunday also predicted severe cold day conditions in the isolated pockets over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, West Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan for the next 2 days.

"A fresh Western Disturbance likely to affect Western Himalayan Region from January 18. Another Western Disturbance is likely to affect northwest India from January 21," the statement said.

Meanwhile, Delhi witnessed a minimum temperature of 8 degrees Celsius at 7 am on Sunday while the maximum temperature is expected to touch 16 degrees Celsius.

With cold weather conditions prevailing over Delhi and North India, a blanket of fog engulfed Delhi on Sunday morning.

Following the dip invisibility, several Delhi-bound trains were running late.

