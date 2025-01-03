Cold Wave Updates: Biting Cold, Dense Fog Disrupt Delhi-NCR; IMD Predicts Rain and Snow

Delhi and northern India remain in the grip of a severe cold wave. The chill reached extreme levels on Friday, with dense fog blanketing the region. Roads were difficult to navigate due to poor visibility.

The Meteorological Department predicts the cold wave will intensify in the coming days. Wind speeds may reach up to 11 km/h in Delhi and the NCR, worsening the biting chill. Rain is also expected in the region on January 6.

Temperatures have dropped significantly. On January 3, the morning temperature in Delhi was 2°C below normal. Safdarjung recorded 7.6 degree Celsius, while Palam saw 6.5 degree Celsius. The maximum temperature is also expected to fall, bringing colder days ahead.

"We anticipate a western disturbance becoming active from tomorrow, with the possibility of another one following it. Temperatures in east, central, and north India are likely to rise over the next 3-5 days,” IMD scientist Soma Sen Roy told ANI.

The western Himalayan region is expected to see heavy rain and snowfall due to an approaching western disturbance.

These disturbances will impact the plains too. Jammu and Kashmir experienced freezing temperatures, with parts of Dal Lake frozen. Rain and snowfall are forecast for Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh over the next three days. Northwestern plains, including Delhi-NCR, may also see rain.

Dense fog and low temperatures continue to disrupt daily life. While intermittent rain offers brief relief, the fog soon returns, worsening conditions. Authorities have issued a cold wave alert as the region braces for harsher weather.