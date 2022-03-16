'Collective leadership needed...': Congress G23 leaders' BIG statement after meet on Assembly poll debacle

The leader of Congress' dissident group, informaly known as G-23, met today to discuss the outcome of party's dismal performance in the recently concluded assembly elections. The group, that has senior leaders like Ghulam Nabi Azad, Kapil Sibal, Manishankar Aiyer, PJ Kurian, Manish Tewary Shashi Tharoor and Bhupinder Singh Hooda, issued a joint statement, saying, "that the next steps will be anounced soon".

"We believe that the only way forward is for the Congress to adopt the model of collective and inclusive leadership and decision making at all the levels," the leaders said in a joint statement. On Sunday, news agency ANI reported that G23 leaders recommended the name of veteran Congress leader Mukul Wasnik for the post of Congress Party President.

In order to oppose BJP, it is necessary to strengthen the Congress party. We demand the Congress party to initiate dialogue with other likeminded forces to create a platform to pave way for a credible alternative for 2024: Joint statement of Congress' G 23 leaders pic.twitter.com/AsVO1Hm5II — ANI (@ANI) March 16, 2022

The report, quoting sources, came ahead of the high-level meeting of the Congress Working Committee same day, that saw Gandhis offering their resignations, and subsequent rejection of the same by top party leaders.