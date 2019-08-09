Colleges re-open in Kathua and Samba districts of J&K, govt makes food and other essentials available at doorsteps

In a move to facilitate all necessary help to the people of Jammu and Kashmir, the government is taking all possible steps and extending its support to the people. The government has decided that food and other emergency items will be dropped on the doorsteps of the houses. More than 400 telephone mobile centres will be installed so that people can communicate with there relatives outside the Valley.

The move comes days after the Narendra Modi government scrapped Article 370, Article 35A and bifurcated Jammu and Kashmir into two Union Territories (UTs).

The government has also announced that on the return of the Haj pilgrims from August 18, special passes will be issued to the attendants who will pick them from the Srinagar airport. A special communication centre is working at the DDCS offices in all the district headquarters, said Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Baseer Ahmed Khan, while addressing a press conference in Srinagar.

All schools and colleges in Kathua and Samba will remain open on Friday. However, to avoid any untoward incident, restrictions will continue in the Valley until the situation returns to normalcy.

The traffic movement which was earlier allowed till 6 am has now been extended to 9 am. The private vehicles have already been plying on the roads and now public transport along with interstate transport has also started operating.

Several steps are being taken by the government to reach to the people, including establishing control rooms, ensuring every facility is available to the local people. The National Highway is open and the government is ensuring that it remains operational as the coming season, fruit season is the backbone which will revive the economy.

National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval held a high-level meeting with senior police officers in Srinagar and also visited CRPF camp with DG to review the security situation.

The NSA Advisor gave directions that the common person should not face any hardships. He added that essential food supplies, emergency assistance, and provisions should be made available on priority to the people. The concerns of the people should be given topmost priority, added Doval.

The situation in Jammu and Kashmir is normal, according to Doval. There is peace and no untoward incident or agitation has taken place due to cooperation and support of the local population. The people have also been moving about with their essential work, he added.