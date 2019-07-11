close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

World Cup

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Indian Air Force

Combination of Su-30MKI and Rafale potent enough to defeat all enemies: Vice Chief Air Marshal RKS Bhadauria

Vice Chief Air Marshal RKS Bhadauria said the combination of Su-30MKI and Rafale will be potent enough to tackle all adversaries, including Pakistan.

Combination of Su-30MKI and Rafale potent enough to defeat all enemies: Vice Chief Air Marshal RKS Bhadauria

Vice Chief Air Marshal RKS Bhadauria on Thursday said that once Su-30MKI and Rafale fighter jets will start operating together for Indian Air Force, it will be a deadly combination against India's enemies. He added that the combination of Su-30MKI and Rafale will be potent enough to tackle all adversaries, including Pakistan. 

"Once Su-30MKI and Rafale start operating together, it'll be a potent combination against our adversaries. Be it Pak or anyone else,it'll be a potent capability.Any adversary would be worried about such a combination," Vice Chief Air Marshal Bhadauria told ANI.

When asked if Pakistan would think to launch a February 27-type operation once Su-30MKI and Rafale jets start operating together for IAF, Vice Chief Air Marshal Bhadauria said that Pakistan would suffer huge losses if they dare to launch any such operation in that scenario. Vice Chief Air Marshal Bhadauria remarked that the losses for Pakistan will be huge because IAF would have larger and better weapons. 

"For any such operation by Pak,they would have losses much more.We would have larger&better weapons. The attrition that we'll inflict would be be very high," remarked the Vice Chief Air Marshal.

Meanwhile, IAF is planning to buy 18 more Sukhoi Su-30 MKI multirole fighters and 21 Mikoyan MiG-29 air superiority jets from Russia to add extra teeth to its arsenal. It is to be noted that IAF already has a sanctioned strength of 272 Su-30 MKIs and also operates 69 MiG-29 UPGs.

A total of 42 squadrons are required by IAF to be effective during a two-front war with China and Pakistan but the IAF is currently operating with only 31 squadrons as it retires the older MiG-21 and MiG-27 aircraft. The additional Su-30 MKI and MiG-29 jets will add two more squadrons to the IAF fighter fleet.

Tags:
Indian Air ForceSukhoiRafaleIAF
Next
Story

Former RJD leader Ali Ashraf Fatmi to join JD(U) soon

Must Watch

PT1M59S

Congress stages protest outside Parliament, alleges democracy undermined in Karnataka and Goa