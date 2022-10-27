COMEDK Counselling 2022: Round 2 Architecture course choice filling begins TODAY at comedk.org- Check details here

COMEDK Counselling 2022: The Consortium of Medical, Engineering, and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) started the round 2 phase 1 choice filling for the Architecture course today, October 27. Candidates from the Hyderabad-Karnataka Region (HKR) category have until 8 p.m. today to finish COMEDK 2022 round 2 phase 1 choice filling. The round 2 phase 1 allotment result for the HKR category is due tomorrow, October 28. Candidates can make decisions, confirm their seat selection, and pay fees online from October 28 to October 30 from 5 p.m. to 2 p.m.

COMEDK Counselling 2022: Here’s how to fill choices

Visit the official website– comedk.org

Click on the Architecture log-in, on the homepage.

Enter the application number or login id and password and click on login.

Change or edit preferences in the choice filling form.

And then submit the form.

Download and take the printout of the form for future reference.

Only accepted and frozen candidates must report to their assigned universities between October 28 and October 31, along with an online printout of their allotment letter and fee receipt. Candidates who accepted the position had until October 31, 2022, to renounce their seats.