Committed To Ensuring Affordable, Top-Quality Healthcare: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that his government is committed to providing every Indian with accessible, affordable, and high-quality healthcare.

His statement followed the Union Cabinet's approval of health coverage for all individuals aged 70 and above under the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana, regardless of their income, benefiting approximately six crore senior citizens.

The Rs 5-lakh free health insurance cover would benefit senior citizens of around 4.5 crore families. Eligible beneficiaries will receive a new, distinct card under the scheme, the centre said, PTI reported.

PM Modi shared a post on X and said that the government has decided to expand the ambit of Ayushman Bharat PM-JAY to provide health coverage for all citizens above 70 years.

"We are committed to ensuring accessible, affordable, and top-quality healthcare for every Indian. In this context, the Cabinet today has decided to further expand the ambit of Ayushman Bharat PM-JAY to provide health coverage for all citizens above 70 years," Modi said in a post on X.