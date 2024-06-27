'Committed To Fair Investigation..': President Droupadi Murmu Vows On Paper Leak Scam

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu addressed the joint sitting of Parliament on Thursday and assured that the government is committed to investigating the paper leak issue fairly and strictly punishing the guilty one. The president also highlighted the Ayushman Bharat scheme and said that all the elderly above 70 years of age will get the benefit of free treatment under the scheme.

While addressing a joint session of both Houses of Parliament President Murmu asserted that it is a continuous effort of the Government to ensure that the youth of the country gets the adequate opportunity to display their talent.

"My government is committed to a fair investigation of the recent incidents of paper leaks as well as stringent punishment for the guilty. Even before this, we have seen paper leaks in different states. Rising above partisan politics, a nationwide concrete solution is needed for this. Parliament has formed a strict law against irregularities in examinations," she said.

President Murmu also said that under the Ayushman Bharat scheme, all the elderly above 70 years of age will get the benefit of free treatment.

#WATCH | President Droupadi Murmu addresses a joint session of both Houses of Parliament, she says "My government is going to take one more decision, all the elderly above 70 years of age will get the benefit of free treatment under the Ayushman Bharat scheme. Due to frequent… pic.twitter.com/Dt14InL2xA — ANI (@ANI) June 27, 2024

She further highlighted the benefits of GST and said, "Today GST is creating a medium to formalize India's economy, to make trade and business easier. For the first time in the month of April, GST collection has crossed the level of Rs 2 lakh crore. This has increased the profit of the states."