Committed to reduce emissions intensity of GDP from 2005 levels: PM Narendra Modi at World Sustainable Development Summit 2021

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday (February 10, 2021) inaugurated the World Sustainable Development Summit 2021 and said that India is committed to reduce the emissions intensity of GDP by 33 to 35 percent from 2005 levels.

During the video conferencing address, PM Modi said, "India's intent is supported by concrete action. Powered by spirited public efforts, we are on track to exceed our commitments and targets from Paris. We are committed to reduce emissions intensity of GDP by 33 to 35 percent from 2005 levels."

He also shared that India is making steady progress on its commitment to Land Degradation Neutrality.

"Renewable energy is also picking speed in India. We are well on track to setting up four fifty gigawatts of Renewable Energy generating capacity by Twenty Thirty," said PM Modi.

The theme of the Summit was 'Redefining our common future: Safe and secure environment for all'.

Addressing the event, Prime Minister Modi congratulated TERI for sustaining this momentum and said that global platforms like this are important for our present and future.

He said that two things will define how the progress journey of humanity will unfold in the times to come.

"First is the health of our people. Second is the health of our planet, both are interlinked," said PM Modi.

The Prime Minister also emphasized on climate justice for fighting against climate change and said, "Climate justice is inspired by a vision of trusteeship - where growth comes with greater compassion to the poorest. Climate justice also means giving the developing countries enough space to grow. When each and every one of us understands our individual and/ collective duties, climate justice will be achieved."

The Prime Minister said that sustainable development is incomplete without equitable access.

"In this direction too, India has made good progress. In march 2019, India achieved nearly hundred percent electrification.This was done through sustainable technologies and innovative models," PM Modi noted.

The Prime Minister pointed out that often discussions on sustainability become too focused on green energy but green energy is only the means.

He also said that our mission to achieve sustainable development includes special attention towards animal protection and shared that in the last five to seven years, the population of lions, tigers, leopards and Gangetic river dolphin has gone up.

PM Modi said that sustainable development will only be achieved by collective efforts.

"When every individual thinks of national good, When every nation thinks of global good, That is when sustainable development will become a reality. India has made an effort in this direction through the International Solar Alliance," said PM and urged all participants to keep our minds and nations open to best practices from all over the world.

Union Minister of Environment, Forest, and Climate Change Prakash Javadekar was also present on the occasion along with HE Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali, President of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana; James Marape, Prime Minister of Papua New Guinea; Mohamed Nasheed, Speaker of the People’s Majlis, Republic of Maldives; and Amina J Mohammed, Deputy Secretary-General, United Nations.

Live TV