Communal clashes erupt in Gujarat during Ganesh procession, 10 detained

A complaint was lodged with the City police station against two groups under the rioting section.

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 30, 2022, 12:38 PM IST|Source: IANS

Communal clashes erupt in Gujarat during Ganesh procession, 10 detained

Vadodara: Clashes broke out between two communities during a Ganesh procession in Panigate area of Vadodara city, police said on Tuesday (August 30, 2022). At least 10 people have been detained in connection with the incident that took place on Monday night.

Vadodara`s Deputy Commissioner Panna Momaya told IANS: "A Ganesh procession was passing through Panigate area on Monday night, when an internal fight broke out resulting in stone pelting. Unfortunately, one of the stones hit a window of a religious place breaking it, sparking speculation about members of the minority being attacked. This was retaliated, leading to a clash between the two groups."

A complaint was lodged with the City police station against two groups under the rioting section.

As the city control room received a call regarding the incident, police force from all neighbouring police stations were rushed and the situation was brought under control, said Yuvrajsinh Jadeja, Deputy Commissioner (Crime Branch).

Security in the area has been intensified following the incident.

