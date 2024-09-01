'Communist Party Involved': JP Nadda Criticizes Kerala Government Over Inaction on Justice Hema Committee Report

BJP National President, Jagat Prakash Nadda, strongly criticized the Kerala government for its inaction on the Justice Hema Committee report, which highlighted severe issues within the Malayalam film industry. Speaking at an event in Palakkad, Nadda accused Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan of deliberately stalling the implementation of the report’s recommendations, implying that the involvement of Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM) leaders could be the reason for the delay.

"I am very sorry to say that the Hema Committee report very specifically said that communist party people are involved. The Chief Minister should come out," Nadda asserted during his interaction with prominent personalities from various fields in Kerala's Palakkad district.

Allegations of Suppression and Corruption

Nadda further alleged that the Kerala government’s reluctance to act on the report suggests a cover-up. "Why the delay in justice to the Hema Committee report? What is stopping them? What is haunting you? Because you are part and parcel of that. It is something you want to hide because your people are involved," he said, directly challenging the state administration's integrity.

Justice Hema Committee Report

The Justice Hema Committee, established to examine the working conditions of women in the Malayalam film industry, submitted its report in December 2019. The findings, which were only made public on August 19, 2023, paint a grim picture of systemic exploitation and abuse. According to the report, the industry is controlled by a powerful, all-male 'mafia,' and women who refuse to comply with demands for sexual favors face severe consequences, including harassment and career sabotage.

Widespread Sexual Harassment Allegations

Since the release of the report, at least ten cases have been filed against prominent figures in the Malayalam film industry. These include directors VK Prakash and Ranjith, actors Siddiqui, Mukesh, Jayasurya, Maniyanpilla Raju, and Idavela Babu, as well as Advocate Chandrasekharan and production controllers Noble and Vhich, all of whom have been accused of sexual harassment by various women.