Coronavirus

Complaint against CPI-M MLA Prathibha Hari for objectionable remark against journalists

U. Prathibha Hari, who represents the Kayamkulam assembly constituency, had appeared live on her Facebook page late last night and was expressing her displeasure against journalists.

File photo

Thiruvananthapuram: A first-time woman CPI-M legislator, U. Prathibha Hari has landed herself in a spot of bother following a controversial remark she made against journalists.

A Congress worker has registered a complaint with state police chief Lokanath Behera seeking action against her.

Hari, who represents the Kayamkulam assembly constituency, had appeared live on her Facebook page late last night and was expressing her displeasure against journalists. "It's better that instead of doing reports, both male and female journalists should engage in selling their bodies for a living," she said.

Her remark led to a heated discussion since Saturday morning on a journalist Whats App group and soon came the news that a Youth Congress worker A.M. Rohith has filed a complaint with the state police chief seeking action against her.

The Kerala Union of Working Journalists has condemned the remark and sought an apology from her.

The CPI-M Alappuzha district committee also expressed its displeasure, saying it was an unwarranted remark and that they will question her.

Tags:
CoronavirusCOVID-19KeralaKayamkulamFacebook
