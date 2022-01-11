Complete lockdown in Tamil Nadu on January 16, check new COVID-19 guidelines here

Chennai: In view of more than 62,700 active COVID-19 cases across the state, the Tamil Nadu Government on Monday (January 10, 2022) further intensified its lockdown-like measures.

The new rules, over and above the existing restrictions, will be in force till January 31 and came on a day when Tamil Nadu reported 13,990 fresh coronavirus infections.

The MK Stalin-led government has also urged the people to get fully vaccinated against COVID-19 at the earliest and also asked the traders and business establishments to provide hand sanitiser and strictly follow the government COVID-19 safety norms.

Check Tamil Nadu's new COVID-19 guidelines

Night curfew from 10 pm to 5 am.

All places of worship will be closed for the public from January 14 to January 18.

Total lockdown on January 16.

Only 75 per cent occupancy in outstation buses that are operated ahead of the Pongal festival.

Check existing COVID-19 curbs in Tamil Nadu

As per the existing curbs, only classes 9-12th will be permitted to have in-person schooling. Training and coaching centres are not permitted to function.

Buses, metro and local trains to accommodate only up to 50% of seating capacity.

All colleges other than the medical and paramedical colleges have been asked to remain shut till January 20.

Government and private celebratory events of Pongal festivities are cancelled.

All entertainment and amusements parks are ordered shut, however, the public will be able to visit beaches alone for walking.

Only 50 per cent occupancy will be permitted in hotels, lodges and restaurants, clothes and jewellery stores, gyms, yoga centres, clubs, cinema halls, indoor stadia, salons, spas and beauty parlours.

