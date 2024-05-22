‘Compromising National Security For Vote-Bank...': Amit Shah’s Scathing Attack on Mamata Banerjee

Union Home Minister Amit Shah made big allegations on Wednesday against West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for compromising national security for vote-bank politics. Shah claimed that Banerjee is "committing a sin" by permitting infiltrators to alter the state's demography.

He was addressing a poll rally at Kanthi in East Midnapore district when he said that once the Bhartiya Janta Party emerges victorious in 30 out of all 42 Lok Sabha seats, the Trinmool Congress will break apart, which will mark the ‘farewell’ of Mamata Banerjee’s rule in the state.

“Mamata Banerjee is committing a sin by allowing infiltrators to change the demography of Bengal. She is compromising national security for the sake of vote-bank politics,” reported PTI, quoting Amit Shah.

He added that Bengal has become a haven for infiltrators. The state's demography is changing due to this infiltration, which is affecting not just Bengal but the whole country.

Rebuking the recent claims by the Bengal CM that some monks from the Ramakrishna Mission and Bharat Sevashram Sangha were acting on the BJP's directives, Shah said that these socio-religious organisations were being threatened to satisfy the TMC's vote bank.

The home minister asserted that Mamata Banerjee is attacking the Bharat Sevasharam Sangha, unaware that without the Sangha, Bengal would have been a part of Bangladesh. She is targeting the monks solely to appease her vote bank.