'Con bride' allegedly dupes man of valuables worth Rs 12 lakh

The man said he checked his wife's background after she fled only to find that she had allegedly conned others as well in a similar fashion.

Representational image

Faridabad: A man filed a police complaint on Friday alleging that he was duped of cash and valuables worth Rs 12 lakh by a woman who married him in 2020, but later turned out to be a "con bride". Police said they have filed an FIR at Adarsh Nagar police station based on a complaint by Ajay Kumar, who said he met the woman online through an app and lured him into the marriage.

"She told me that she wanted to live a good life in Delhi. I took loans from banks and bought household articles. I also set up a small clothes business. She told me that she had three children and insisted on bringing them," he said.

He further said the woman did not have any documents of divorce from earlier husband. "She fled in August 2021 with everything," Kumar said in his complaint.

After she fled, Kumar said, he checked her background only to find that she had allegedly conned others as well in a similar fashion.

He said he also traced her previous husbands and one of them allegedly threatened to kill him.

Kumar claimed that he tried to file police complaints in Delhi and Faridabad but she was let off after questioning.

An FIR has been registered against the woman and others, said Inspector Sandeep Kumar, Station House Officer (SHO) of Adarsh Nagar police station. 

