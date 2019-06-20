Conditions favourable for advancement of Monsoon, Western disturbance in Himalayan region likely

The Southwest Monsoon has moved further and the conditions are becoming favourable for its further advancement in parts of Central Arabian Sea, Karnataka, Maharashtra, some parts of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, remaining parts of Tamilnadu, Bay of Bengal and remaining parts of northeastern states and some more parts of West Bengal.

The India Meteorological Department has also predicted that fresh western disturbance is likely to affect Western Himalayan region from 23 June.

Meanwhile, low pressure area over north East Madhya Pradesh and adjoining south­east Uttar Pradesh has become less marked. However, the associated cyclonic circulation is persisting over the same region.

Under the influence of the cyclonic circulation over eastcentral and adjoining northeast Bay of Bengal, a low pressure area has formed over northeast Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood. The IMD said that the cyclonic circulation over south Assam and neighborhood has become less marked. However, cyclonic circulation lies over south Chhattisgarh, Eastern parts of Bihar and adjoining areas of West Bengal and Jharkhand.

Coastal Karnataka, isolated places over Konkan and Goa, South Interior Karnataka and Kerala on Thursday received heavy to very heavy rainfall. Isolated places over Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Bihar, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim, Konkan & Goa, Odisha, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Kerala also witnessed bouts of thunderstorm.

Severe heat wave conditions prevailed in many places in isolated pockets over Coastal Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday. Heat wave was also observed in Vidarbha and in isolated pockets over Gangetic West Bengal, Bihar, Telangana and Tamilnadu, Puducherry and Karaikal.