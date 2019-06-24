close

Monsoon

Conditions favourable for monsoon advancement in parts of central, north India

Conditions favourable for monsoon advancement in parts of central, north India

Southwest Monsoon has further advanced into some more parts of central Arabian Sea, Konkan, most parts of Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, and Uttarakhand. 

The Indian Meteorological Department said that the Northern Limit of Monsoon (NLM) has passed through Alibagh, Malegaon, Khandwa, Chindwara, Mandla, Pendra, Sultanpur, Lakhimpur Kheri, and Mukteshwar. The met department said that the conditions are becoming favourable for further advancement of Monsoon into remaining parts of Central Arabian Sea, Konkan, Madhya Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, and Uttarakhand during the next two days.

The cyclonic circulation over north Chhattisgarh and neighbourhood lies over Madhya Pradesh. The trough at mean sea level now runs from northwest Rajasthan to Nagaland across East Rajasthan, North Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, sub­Himalayan West Bengal and Assam. 

The cyclonic circulation over Coastal Karnataka and neighbourhood persists while a cyclonic circulation extended to East Rajasthan and adjoining West Madhya Pradesh. 

The Western disturbance as a cyclonic circulation over north Pakistan & adjoining Jammu & Kashmir persists.

MonsoonIndian Meteorological DepartmentIMD
