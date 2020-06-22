Conditions favourable for monsoon in parts of Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Uttarakhand around 23rd June: IMD

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday (June 22) said that conditions are becoming favorable for further advance of southwest monsoon into some more parts of Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh and some parts of Uttarakhand around 23rd June.

The monsoon will cover the entire Western Himalayan Region, Haryana, Chandigarh, and Delhi, most parts of Punjab, remaining parts of the Arabian Sea, Gujarat state, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh and some parts of Rajasthan during 24th & 25th June, according to the Ministry of Earth Science.

"Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely to continue over northeast India during the next 5 days and over East and adjoining central India during next 2-3 days," the statement said.

"Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall activity with isolated heavy to very heavy falls also very likely over Western Himalayan Region, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and East Rajasthan from 23rd June onwards," it added.

The Northern Limit of Monsoon (NLM) continues to pass through Kandla, Ahmedabad, Indore, Raisen, Khajuraho, Fatehpur, and Bahraich, it said, adding that a cyclonic circulation extending upto mid-tropospheric level lies over north interior Odisha and neighborhood.

A trough runs from north Punjab to northwest Bay of Bengal in the lower tropospheric levels and it is likely to shift southwards during the next 3 days. As a result, strengthening of easterly wind and high moisture feeding form the Bay of Bengal is very likely over north India during the same period, the IMD added.