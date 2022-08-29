NewsIndia
GHULAM NABI AZAD

Cong needs medicines more than wishes, party leadership has no time for setting things right: Ghulam Nabi Azad

"I give my best wishes to the Congress, but the party needs medicines more than wishes. And, these medicines are being provided to the Congress by compounders instead of doctors," Azad said. 

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 29, 2022, 02:17 PM IST|Source: PTI

Trending Photos

Cong needs medicines more than wishes, party leadership has no time for setting things right: Ghulam Nabi Azad

New Delhi: Launching a fresh attack on the Congress, its former leader Ghulam Nabi Azad on Monday said the party needs medicines for treating it which are being provided by compounders instead of doctors. Azad also accused the leadership of not having time for setting the organisation right. Speaking to reporters at his residence, Azad who quit the party on Friday last, alleged that the leaders being projected in the party in states are making party members leave instead of uniting them.

He also said that he will not join the BJP as it will not help his politics in Jammu and Kashmir and that he would soon set up a new party there as assembly elections could be announced anytime.

"I give my best wishes to the Congress, but the party needs medicines more than wishes. And, these medicines are being provided to the Congress by compounders instead of doctors," he told reporters.

"The party leadership has no time for setting things right in the party. The leaders promoted in states are making people quit the organisation rather than uniting them with the party," Azad also said while attacking the party leadership.

He said the party's foundation has turned very weak and the organisation can fall anytime and that is why he along with some leaders decided to quit it.

Azad also questioned the DNA of those who questioned him and accused those leaders in the Congress of conspiring and "planting news" against party leaders and thus weakening the organisation.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
Why is the dragon afraid of the Taiwan wall?
DNA Video
DNA: Evidence of 'racial attacks' on Indians in US
DNA Video
DNA : The building of corruption is about to collapse!
DNA Video
DNA: 'Azad's mirror' to Gandhi family's Congress
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; August 26, 2022
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Will the country be run by law or by 'community'?
DNA Video
DNA: Why is China helpless in front of Taiwan?
DNA Video
DNA: Why the 'business' of Chinese loan apps is dirty?
DNA Video
DNA: Is Your Protein Powder Real?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; August 25, 2022