The Congress said on Monday that there has been no action taken against P K Joshi, head of the National Testing Agency (NTA), who is "holding interviews" for the recruitment of VCs and Directors of top educational institutes across the nation. According to Congress leader Pawan Khera, Joshi interviewed candidates for the position of Vice Chancellor of Mahatma Gandhi University Wardha last week and would interview candidates again today for the directorship of the famed Indian Institute for Advanced Study (Shimla).



He inquired whether it was true that Sanjeev Kumar Sharma and Rajnish Kumar Shukla will be interviewed for the desired position at the institutes.

Taking to X, Khera said, "Despite NTA being in the eye of a self created storm, not only has there been no action against its chairman, PK Joshi, he quietly continues to hold interviews for appointment of VCs and Directors at premier educational institutions."

"Should NTA/PK Joshi be allowed to be part of any such selection exercise during the ongoing enquiry on the multiple paper leak episodes?" he asked.

The NTA has been under fire for alleged paper leaks, which resulted in the cancellation of the UGC-NET exam and the postponing of the NEET-PG exam.



On Saturday night, the Centre removed NTA Director General Subodh Kumar Singh and placed him on "compulsory wait" till further orders.



The CBI took over the investigation into alleged irregularities in the NEET-UG medical entrance exam on Sunday, following a referral from the Union Education Ministry.

