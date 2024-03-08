NewsIndia
LOK SABHA ELECTIONS 2024

Congress Announces Names Of 39 Candidates For 2024 Polls; Rahul Gandhi, Bhupesh Baghel In First List

The Congress party released the first list of candidates for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 on Friday. In the initial list, the party has fielded 39 candidates, including Rahul Gandhi from his current parliamentary constituency, Wayanad, and Shashi Tharoor from Thiruvananthapuram.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Surbhi Pathak|Last Updated: Mar 08, 2024, 08:15 PM IST
Former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel is also set to contest the LS Polls this time from the Rajnandgaon parliamentary constituency in Chhattisgarh. The party in its first list has fielded 24 candidates from the SC, ST, OBS and minority categories and 15 candidates from the General category.

 5 female candidates have been named in the list including Jyotsana Mahant from Korba in Chhhatisgarh and Geetha Shivrajkumar from Shimoga, Karnataka.

The party has named candidates from the Kerala, Karnataka, Telangana, Chhattisgarh, Assam, Meghalaya and one cadidate each from Lakshadweep, Nagaland, Sikkim and Tripura.

Congress Candidates from Kerala:

1. KASARAGOD - Rajmohan Unnithan
2. KANNUR - K. Sudhakaran
3. VADAKARA - Shafi Parambil
4. WAYANAD - Rahul Gandhi
5. KOZHIKODE - M.K. Raghavan
6. PALAKKAD - V.K. Sreekandan
7. ALATHUR (SC) - Ms. Remya Haridas
8. THRISSUR - K. Muraleedharan
9. CHALAKUDY - Benny Bahannan
10. ERNAKULAM - Hibi Eden
11. DUKKI - Dean Kuriakose
12. MAVELIKKARA (SC) - Kodikunnil Suresh
13. PATHANAMTHITTA - Anto Antony
14. ATTINGAL - Adoor Prakash
15. THIRUVANANTHAPURAM - Dr. Shashi Tharoor

Congress Candidates from Karnataka

16. BIJAPUR (SC) - H.R. Algur (Raju)
17. SHIMOGA - Smt. Geetha Shivarajkumar
18. HASSAN - M. Shreyas Patel
19. TUMKUR - S.P. Muddahanumegowda
20. MANDYA - Venkataramegowda (Star Chandru)
21. BANGALORE RURAL - D K Suresh

Congress Candidates from Chhattisgarh

22. JANGIR - CHAMPA (SC) - Dr. Shivkumar Dahariya
23. KORBA - Ms. Jyotsana Mahant
24. RAJNANDGAON - Bhupesh Baghel
25. DURG - Rajendra Sahu
26. RAIPUR - Vikas Upadhayay
27. MAHASAMUND - Tardhwaj Sahu

 

