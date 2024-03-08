Congress Announces Names Of 39 Candidates For 2024 Polls; Rahul Gandhi, Bhupesh Baghel In First List

New Delhi: The Congress party released the first list of candidates for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 on Friday. In the initial list, the party has fielded 39 candidates, including Rahul Gandhi from his current parliamentary constituency, Wayanad, and Shashi Tharoor from Thiruvananthapuram.



Former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel is also set to contest the LS Polls this time from the Rajnandgaon parliamentary constituency in Chhattisgarh. The party in its first list has fielded 24 candidates from the SC, ST, OBS and minority categories and 15 candidates from the General category.

5 female candidates have been named in the list including Jyotsana Mahant from Korba in Chhhatisgarh and Geetha Shivrajkumar from Shimoga, Karnataka.

The party has named candidates from the Kerala, Karnataka, Telangana, Chhattisgarh, Assam, Meghalaya and one cadidate each from Lakshadweep, Nagaland, Sikkim and Tripura.

Congress Candidates from Kerala:

1. KASARAGOD - Rajmohan Unnithan

2. KANNUR - K. Sudhakaran

3. VADAKARA - Shafi Parambil

4. WAYANAD - Rahul Gandhi

5. KOZHIKODE - M.K. Raghavan

6. PALAKKAD - V.K. Sreekandan

7. ALATHUR (SC) - Ms. Remya Haridas

8. THRISSUR - K. Muraleedharan

9. CHALAKUDY - Benny Bahannan

10. ERNAKULAM - Hibi Eden

11. DUKKI - Dean Kuriakose

12. MAVELIKKARA (SC) - Kodikunnil Suresh

13. PATHANAMTHITTA - Anto Antony

14. ATTINGAL - Adoor Prakash

15. THIRUVANANTHAPURAM - Dr. Shashi Tharoor

Congress Candidates from Karnataka

16. BIJAPUR (SC) - H.R. Algur (Raju)

17. SHIMOGA - Smt. Geetha Shivarajkumar

18. HASSAN - M. Shreyas Patel

19. TUMKUR - S.P. Muddahanumegowda

20. MANDYA - Venkataramegowda (Star Chandru)

21. BANGALORE RURAL - D K Suresh

Congress Candidates from Chhattisgarh

22. JANGIR - CHAMPA (SC) - Dr. Shivkumar Dahariya

23. KORBA - Ms. Jyotsana Mahant

24. RAJNANDGAON - Bhupesh Baghel

25. DURG - Rajendra Sahu

26. RAIPUR - Vikas Upadhayay

27. MAHASAMUND - Tardhwaj Sahu