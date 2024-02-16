Congress Bank Accounts Frozen 2 Weeks Before Elections, Democracy Dead In India': Ajay Maken

Congress party has claimed that the Income Tax Department has frozen its bank accounts. Ajay Maken, the Treasurer of the Congress party, expressed grave concerns over this action, stating it as an "alarming sign of democratic values being undermined in India."

According to Maken, the freezing of the party's accounts is not "just an operational setback but signifies a deeper crisis for democracy in the country."

"Democracy in India has been completely eroded," Maken lamented, pointing out that the main opposition party's ability to function has been severely hampered.

Maken articulated the severity of the situation by saying, "It's not just the Congress party's accounts that have been frozen; it's our country's democracy that has been frozen."

This financial stranglehold has put the Congress party in a precarious position, with Maken highlighting the immediate repercussions on the party's operations. "Right now, we don't have any money to spend, to pay electricity bills, to pay salaries to our employees. Everything will be impacted, not only Nyay Yatra but all political activities will be impacted," he stated.

The freezing of accounts comes at a critical time for the Congress party, which has been actively engaging in political activities and campaigns across the country. The move by the Income Tax Department has raised questions about the motivations behind this decision and its implications on the political landscape in India.