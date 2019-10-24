close

Congress

Congress, BJP neck-and-neck fight in Gujarat Assembly by-polls

Gandhinagar: The BJP and Congress party are leading on three seats each in the Gujarat Assembly by-elections, as per the latest trends by the Election Commission.

On October 21, by-polls were held at six Assembly constituencies in Gujarat including Tharad, Kheralu, Amraiwadi, Lunawada, Radhanpur and Bayad.

By-elections were necessitated in Radhanpur and Bayad after sitting Congress MLAs, Alpesh Thakor and Dhavalsinh Zala joined the Bharatiya Janata Party.Meanwhile, sitting MLAs from Tharad, Lunawada, Kheralu and Amraiwadi were earlier elected to the Lok Sabha.

The polling for the six seats were held on October 21. 

